Calling all Swifties! Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto next fall.

The pop sensation will perform six Era Tour shows at the Rogers Centre in November 2024.

To get tickets you must first register on Swift’s website. If you are selected, you will receive a notification from Ticketmaster and then will be able to purchase tickets.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

Swift also added three shows each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis next fall. The concerts are at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20, New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome Oct. 25-27 and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 1-3. Gracie Abrams was announced as the opener for all the fall 2024 North American dates.