People are enjoying the last bit of summer as fall is just around the corner. But fall has plenty of perks too, including all those fun German and Oktober Fest activities.
The Buffalo German Fest will return to Cheektowaga Town Park this weekend. There will be Bavarian dancers, German big bands, European car shows, plenty of vendors and contests.
A kickoff party will be held starting at 6:30 on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and festivities run until 10 p.m.
The more traditional event will begin at noon on Saturday with bands beginning to play at 1 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each day. Children under 12 are free. The money goes to support the clubs of the Federation of German American Societies in and around Western New York.
