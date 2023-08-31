People are enjoying the last bit of summer as fall is just around the corner. But fall has plenty of perks too, including all those fun German and Oktober Fest activities.

The Buffalo German Fest will return to Cheektowaga Town Park this weekend. There will be Bavarian dancers, German big bands, European car shows, plenty of vendors and contests.

It’s a 🇩🇪 party this morning! We’re getting a sneak peek of this weekend’s Buffalo German Fest. The music and dancing is so infectious! I had to join in 🍻 Tune in and get the details this AM on @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/fzWw8ArT5I — Viktoria Hallikäär (@ViktoriaKrista) August 31, 2023

A kickoff party will be held starting at 6:30 on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and festivities run until 10 p.m.

The more traditional event will begin at noon on Saturday with bands beginning to play at 1 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m.

Guten morgen from Cheektowaga 🇩🇪 Had an absolute BLAST this morning with the crew from this weekend's Buffalo German Fest! It's this Friday and Saturday and will be full of music, dancing, and of course...German beer! — Viktoria Hallikäär (@ViktoriaKrista) August 31, 2023

Tickets are $10 each day. Children under 12 are free. The money goes to support the clubs of the Federation of German American Societies in and around Western New York.

