Buffalo State University says on Monday it is ending a permit that allows 44 asylum seekers to be housed on campus. The university says it is not extending an agreement with Jericho Road Health Center to provide temporary housing.
In a statement, university interim President Bonita Durand says Buffalo State agreed to house families from May until August:
"This revocable permit was intended as a temporary solution, a steppingstone for Jericho Road as it sought more permanent housing for these families. Jericho Road recently requested an extension through February.
"As the academic year begins, it is crucial we continue to ensure our focus is on launching the academic year for students and the Buffalo State campus. After careful consideration, I made the difficult decision to not enter into an additional revocable permit. This decision was not taken lightly but was reached with the best interests of our students and campus community in mind.
"We have taken measures to support the Jericho Road clients affected by this decision. We have attempted to connect Jericho Road to local organizations that we hope can help find alternate housing for the clients of Jericho Road."
This group of migrants was not sent from New York City. Officials say they came to Buffalo on their own.
Dr. Myron Glick, the CEO of Jericho Road, issued the following statement over the weekend:
“This decision by Buffalo State Administration was influenced by prejudice in the Buffalo community against asylum seekers. These asylum seekers have fled atrocities in their home country and are seeking a safe place to call home here in our community. When we do nothing as others suffer, we become responsible for what we witness. We know this community to be a welcoming place, we know it as 'the city of good neighbors.' It is time for that Buffalo to step up."
The organization says it is looking for temporary shelter for all of the migrants who were displaced.