"This revocable permit was intended as a temporary solution, a steppingstone for Jericho Road as it sought more permanent housing for these families. Jericho Road recently requested an extension through February.

"As the academic year begins, it is crucial we continue to ensure our focus is on launching the academic year for students and the Buffalo State campus. After careful consideration, I made the difficult decision to not enter into an additional revocable permit. This decision was not taken lightly but was reached with the best interests of our students and campus community in mind.

"We have taken measures to support the Jericho Road clients affected by this decision. We have attempted to connect Jericho Road to local organizations that we hope can help find alternate housing for the clients of Jericho Road."