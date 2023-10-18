The fall edition of Buffalo Restaurant Week returns October 23 with lunch and dinner specials and prix fixe menus full of classic seasonal foods with international roots that help highlight Western New York’s global food scene.

Among the restaurants taking part are Chef's, Caza Azul, Osteria 166, Roycroft Inn, Downtown Bazaar and more.

"I think it’s really exciting to participate in Restaurant Week this year. Especially for the Downtown Bazaar because it gives people an opportunity to come in and try and explore the world: They can pick two meals from two different restaurants when they come in for dinner," said Carolynn Welch, executive director of the Westminster Economic Development Initiative and the Downtown Bazaar. "It’s a really great opportunity for people to try a couple of things and get a short course on Bazaar food."

Buffalo Restaurant Week runs October 23-29. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

"This is a great opportunity to expose and celebrate the restaurant scene of Buffalo and its diversity," said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara. "It goes back to the ‘City of Good Neighbors.’ We are a welcoming city … We are a melting pot, and that melting pot also includes the food scene."