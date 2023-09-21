Amazon plans to hire hundreds of new workers in Western New York.

To make the application process smoother, you can visit Amazon’s new career center on Broadway Street in East Buffalo.

The center will help candidates apply for jobs at the company’s three operation sites in Western New York - its returns center in Lancaster and delivery stations in Hamburg and Tonawanda.

"We've had hundreds of people come through the door,” said Laurlyn Bush, senior staffing manager at Amazon. “They're excited. They pop in, ask questions. What's this all about? Everyone is invited to pop in. if they have any questions about what Amazon does or what we provide, the community."

Full-time, part-time. and seasonal roles are currently available. To get a look at the positions, visit Amazon.com/apply.