The new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens Thursday. The new building will display special exhibitions and the museum’s collection of modern and contemporary art.

The building is named after the Buffalo native who gave $65 million toward the expansion. The new Buffalo AKG comprises more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five state-of-the-art studio classrooms, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Town Square, and more than half an acre of new public green space situated above an underground parking garage.

"Buffalo being dismissed, disregarded, for most of our lifetimes is because Buffalo hasn't flexed any muscle for most of our lifetimes. Because Buffalo didn't have much muscle to flex. Not anymore," Gundlach said.

The museum’s Albright Bridge and parking garage are also now open to the public.

The museum, formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, closed in November 2019.

To plan your visit, learn more about the Buffalo AKG and its offerings, and purchase admission tickets, please visit buffaloakg.org/visit.