TOPSIAL BEACH, N.C. — Another "king tide" is rolling in at North Carolina’s Topsail Beach, where the moon, either full or new, is closest to Earth, and tides can be extreme.

Topsail Beach officials say king tide is a term people often use to describe “exceptionally high tides.” There is concern over tidal flooding and erosion during this time too.

The tides can change during the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, and officials say during king tide, swells will be higher and lower than normal.

“These King Tide events are important because they show what average water levels might look like in the future based on sea-level rise projections,” town officials said. “As water levels rise along the coastline, high tides can extend further inland and lead to local flooding.”

During a storm, officials warn that a king tide can cause extreme storm surge.

A perigean spring tide, a type of king tide, happened at Topsail Beach between May 15 and 19.

A perigean spring tide happens when the moon is closest to the Earth during a spring tide, which is when the effect of “syzygy” causes an increase in tidal range.

Syzygy is the linear alignment of the sun, moon and Earth that happens during the new and full moon and causes gravitational pulls.

Other impacts along the coast that can happen include:

Minor tidal flooding along the coast, especially in low-lying areas

Increased levels of tidal flooding and coastal erosion may occur during a storm

Lower than normal low tides will also occur

Some beachgoers commented on Topsail Beach's Facebook post of the preferred timing to go shell or shark tooth hunting.

King Tides are expected to roll in this week until June 16, and the next set of king tides are forecast for July 11-15.