A new law in New York on background checks for ammunition purchases went into effect on Wednesday, surviving a last-minute legal challenge.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an order Tuesday night rejecting a challenge to measures in the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned the state’s century-old concealed carry law.

“As a result of Justice Sotomayor’s actions last night, we can be assured and feel secure that our law is sound, that it is going to be implemented,” Hochul said at a press briefing Wednesday in New York City.

Gun retailers will now be going through New York State Police instead of the National Instant Criminal background check system, or NICS. The state will also begin requiring checks not just for firearms but ammunition purchases and charging fees of $9 and $2.50 respectively each time.

The law also requires periodic onsite inspections of firearms dealers.