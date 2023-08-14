BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jericho Road has been providing case management support and health care services since migrants began arriving in Erie County.

CEO and founder Dr. Myron Glick said while the young staffer allegedly sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker was not his employee, everybody is upset about the situation.

"The protection of our own staff, Jericho staff is paramount and we're doing everything we can," Glick said.

In response, the governor's office is deploying the National Guard to Erie County to provide logistical and operational support. It is currently setting up a command center and expects members to begin arriving this week.

Glick said the extra security is welcomed.

"I'm also worried for our staff about the pressure that we could be feeling from outside the hotel and the opposition to this program and the safety all around of what's happening right now in a polarized community," he said.

Glick said Jericho Road is currently working with about 700 migrants and he supports the county executive's call to stop for the time being any more people coming in from New York City. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-NY-23, said the state and New York City need to start enacting policies to stop the influx.

"It's all virtue signaling politics until reality sets in and I just want people to understand that not everyone is onboard with these open border policies," he said.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, however, said the situation is a federal issue that needs federal intervention.

"I don't believe the Republican House is interested in helping because it's a nice political issue for them but this is people, people's lives," Heastie said.

Glick said he's very concerned about the escalating polarization in Erie County and across the state. He believes the vast majority of people that have come to the region are good people who were fleeing terrible situations and are in need of help.

"I think in this moment it's easy to let hate win and we can't do that," he said.

He said leaders should rethink the model, in general, of busing people upstate and sheltering them in hotels.