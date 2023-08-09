Some residents in Cheektowaga have been sharing their feelings on the more than 500 asylum seekers being housed in area hotels.

Several people showed up at a Cheektowaga Town Board meeting, saying leaders have not done enough to address the migrants being sent to the town from New York City.

Given that sentiment, the board approved a resolution to start an investigation of the hotels that are housing migrants to make sure the hotels are operating legally under town codes.

"We needed to put the mayor of New York City on notice that we, the town of Cheektowaga, are in control of our own town, and that he needs to respect Cheektowaga town code," said Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski. "He either acts immediately to correct this unlawful act, or we go to court."

The town's building inspectors will look into any potential code violations and report back to the board by next Friday. The town will then review the report and decide whether to consider legal action that would limit more asylum seekers from arriving.