Time is critical for first responders. Even with the use of GPS and turn-by-turn directions, locating a home quickly and easily in an emergency can save lives.

If firefighters cannot see your house numbers, it will slow them down. Fire departments urge you to take a look at your house numbers now, and if you can't see them from the street, do something about it before an emergency.

What You Need To Know Make sure your house numbers are easily visible to first responders



Reflective house numbers on both sides of your mailbox is ideal



Be sure you can read house numbers from the street



Clear branches and overgrown bushes so house numbers can be seen clearly

West Webster Fire First Assistant Fire Chief Glen Moorehouse took Spectrum News 1 along for a ride in a neighborhood right near the firehouse to show us just how challenging it can be to spot house numbers.

"This particular mailbox doesn’t have any numerical on it," said Moorhouse. "What you do have to go off of is the previous mailbox that did and that obviously can assist you, but you still need to confirm it. So when you try to find the number on the house itself it may be blocked, it may be nonexistent. At 2:30 in the morning that can be a little stressful for us when we’re trying to get there. There’s a sense of urgency to help. Sometimes seconds count, minutes for sure."

Can you see your house numbers from the street? If you can’t, first responders are asking that you do something about it now before an emergency. Reflective house numbers on the mailbox are best. @SPECNews1ROC #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/tXR1mJhFrK — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 6, 2023

Locating your home can be challenging if address numbers are difficult to see from the road. They might be hidden behind overgrown tree branches or bushes or have missing numbers or numbers that are just too small or worn out to see clearly

Chief Moorehouse says the best place to put your house number is closest to the road and on both sides of the mailbox. Reflective numbers are even better. Clear and visible house numbers will assist not only first responders, but your local delivery drivers too.