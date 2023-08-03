It will be several months before snow falls once again on Western New York, but when it does, the city of Buffalo says it will be prepared.

Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says his department is still working on this year's snow plan.

Earlier this year, New York University submitted a report on how the city handled last year’s blizzard. The report recommends a number of changes to help deal with future storms.

"We have operational plans that we have in place so maybe a little bit more clarity in that would be part of what we're going to do, but we are still evaluating what is going in and what's going out, but I think just more information and clarity to the general public and certainly to the council as well," Marton said.

Marton says the DPW's snow plan will be submitted on November 1.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is planning to release its own snow study soon.