GREECE, N.Y. — Family and friends of the woman from Greece shot to death in her home last week are coming together to honor and remember her.

They gathered outside the home of Ottilia Piros early Wednesday evening, to console each other, light candles, and release balloons.

Piros' 17-year-old daughter, Hannah Thomas, and her 16-year-old boyfriend, Richard Avila are under arrest for the crime, charged with murder in the second degree. Police say they were found on the run in the victim's car with the alleged murder weapon after being pulled over for speeding on a Missouri highway.

The vigil was held outside of Piros' Greece home where the crime took place.

Friends say Piros had a beautiful smile and will be dearly missed.

Greece police say the effort to extradite the two suspects and then convene a grand jury is moving forward.