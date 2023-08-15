The 5/14 Memorial Commission will hold another public meeting Tuesday evening.

It's a chance for people to weigh in on a planned memorial to remember the 10 people killed in the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can instead fill out a 5/14 Memorial survey. It will remain open through Nov. 1 on the city's website.

The final public meeting will be held on Sept. 27.