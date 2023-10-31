State police have recovered the car they believe was involved in a deadly shooting on the 190-South in downtown Buffalo last Thursday.

Authorities believe shots were fired from a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee into a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle. According to state police, the front passenger, Keyshawn Gault, 22, of Buffalo, died at the scene. The driver, Myron Walker, 30, and backseat passenger Lamar Whitfield Jr., 23, also from Buffalo, were wounded but survived. Police say Walker tried unsuccessfully to evade the gunfire.

New York State Police is investigating with the help of the Buffalo Police Department.

Crimestoppers is still offering a $7,500 reward for anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest.

If you saw this shooting take place last Thursday afternoon, or have dash cam footage of the incident, you are asked to call New York State Police or Crimestoppers.