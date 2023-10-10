The New York state Office of Cannabis Management is launching a new statewide outreach initiative to help entrepreneurs apply for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses. The 20-stop tour across the state is dubbed the "Roadmap to Adult-Use Applications Tour."

This comes after New York opened the Adult-Use Licensing Applications window on Oct. 4 that will run through Dec. 4.

During these events, OCM will provide presentations on the various license types, the application process, and other critical aspects. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions and learn about resources for potential applicants.

This outreach initiative begins on Oct. 10 in Harlem. The tour also includes stops in Albany, Syracuse, Ithaca, Rochester, Buffalo, Brooklyn and more.