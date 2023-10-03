The 5/14 Memorial Commission is calling all artists who want to submit a design for the memorial to honor the 10 people killed in the mass shooting in East Buffalo last May.

Submissions will be accepted starting Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 1.

Those who want to submit a design can click here.

“Since the beginning of this process, our goal has been to create a living memorial that honors the lives taken and the lives impacted by this terrible act of hate. I look forward to seeing all the design concepts submitted by the public,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work the 5/14 Memorial Commission has done to plan a memorial that reflects the wishes of the families and our community.”

The commission previously held four public meetings to gather input on details like where the memorial should be put up and what it should look like.