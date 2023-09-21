Another reason you may want to visit the City of Good Neighbors – the good neighbors.

Reader’s Digest gave Buffalo the top honor in their annual search for the Nicest Places in America.

The magazine cites the community’s response to the May 14th mass shooting, the deadly blizzard, the loss of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno and how the community rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Alongside the article, Hamlin wrote a heartfelt letter to the city of Buffalo, where he says, “Today when I’m at home in Buffalo, I meet people full of hope and determination. I see a Buffalo that has chosen to come together rather than fall apart. I see why Buffalo is known as the City of Good Neighbors.”

Other finalists in the running for the Nicest Places included Providence, Rhode Island, Red Lodge, Montana, Greenville, South Carolina and Colchester, Vermont.