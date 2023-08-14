BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 1,200 Kias and Hyundais have been stolen in Buffalo since the start of the year. This issue, spurring from the viral “Kia Challenge” on TikTok, has taken a toll on the community from car owners, to dealerships, to police departments.

Now, two women are trying to tackle the issue with compassion, by bringing together the community and experts for a meeting on Saturday, August 26 at 4:00 p.m. at the Frank Merriweather Library.

“I think it’s important that our elected officials, again, are part of the conversation so that it’s a community response; it’s not one person’s idea,” said Paula Andrea, one of the women organizing the meeting. She and Justine Link, who is both a Kia Challenge victim and organizer of the event, said they believe this issue stems from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re talking about youth that lived through the pandemic,” said Link. “If they’re 13, they would have been [10, 11 and 12] years old. As we know, [those are] major milestones for development.”

The goal is to have legislators, insurance representatives, community program leaders and representatives of Kia to join them at the table for a discussion on resolving the issue from the ground up.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office for comment.

“We don’t claim to have all the answers. We’re doing as much homework as we can," said Andrea. "But that’s why we need to have this meeting because we need people with that [expertise, information and skill set] to come together so that we can put those things into action and see success.”

They also want to inform people near and far of the Kia Challenge's impact on Western New York ahead of the official Buffalo Bills season.

Kia issued the following statement exclusively to Spectrum News 1:

"As a company, Kia has taken and continues to take action to make it more difficult for criminals to use methods of theft popularized on social media to steal certain vehicle models. Earlier this year, we notified all eligible owners and lessees of these vehicle models – over 3 million total – that they are able to receive the free security software upgrade that we have developed. When installed, the upgrade further enhances the vehicle’s security by restricting the operation of the ignition system should a potential criminal attempt to steal a locked vehicle without the key. More than 600,000 vehicles have already received the upgrade and we remain confident that the upgrade works as designed. We have established a dedicated website where eligible owners can learn more about how to receive the free upgrade: https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD.

We also continue to provide steering wheel locks to owners of impacted vehicles that are not eligible for the software upgrade at no cost to them. Owners can obtain free, Kia-provided locks through their local law enforcement, or they can request a steering wheel lock from Kia directly through the dedicated website. To date, we have distributed more than 188,000 locks, including close to 1000 to law enforcement agencies and customers across Western New York, and we will continue to provide them as they are needed. We also hosted an anti-theft software upgrade event this past weekend in Atlanta, where owners of impacted vehicles could bring their vehicles to receive the software upgrade or a steering wheel lock courtesy of Kia, and we are anticipating more of these kind of events across the country in the coming months.

Kia has been and continues to be willing to work cooperatively with public officials and law enforcement agencies across Western New York combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it, and we remain committed to vehicle security. We are also committed to working with insurance companies to ensure our customers have access to quality and comprehensive coverage. We are in contact with major insurance carriers so they are aware of the actions we have taken in an effort to assist our customers who may be facing issues with access to coverage, and we are aware of at least three states that have issued formal bulletins to insurance carriers reminding them of their legal obligation to offer coverage for drivers in their respective states."

Link and Andrea run the WNY Stolen Vehicles Facebook page and www.kiatracker.com. Their group is looking for volunteers of all skill sets to help.