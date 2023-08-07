Bar codes on trees, which open an app that tells you what is and the history behind it, are all part of the self-guided nature tours at Chautauqua Institution.

Leslie Renjilian heads the Bird, Tree and Garden Club on the grounds, and hosts dozens of summer tours and programs.

Along that tour, educational markers explaining the purpose of natural growth along the edge of Chautauqua Lake were designed to slow runoff and remove harmful nutrients from seeping into the water.

What You Need To Know Chautauqua Institution was gifted generous donations totaling $6M



Money was specially geared toward the Institution's Climate Change Initiative



The initiative includes several different projects centered in, around and outside of Chautauqua Lake

"What may look like almost negligence is actually really intentional," said Renjilian.

To foster its commitment to the environment, the Institution recently announced $6 million in gifts to bolster its ongoing Climate Change Initiative.

"We're thrilled," said Renjilian. "Infusing money into this just leads to better educational programs. More initiatives. Green initiatives. Being able to tackle issues like plastics."

The money also validates and ensures the work of Initiative Director Mark Wenzler will continue for generations.

"Chautauqua Institution can play a really important role in the climate change dialogue, and winning the minds and hearts of people when it comes to taking action on climate change," said Wenzler.

To help do that, there are several sculptures on the grounds, part of an exhibit called Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea. The pieces are made up of plastics that washed ashore on the beaches of the Pacific Northwest.

"Once we all feel empowered to change one issue that benefits the environment, I think it opens the door to thinking about other things we can do to make our environment a better place," Wenzler said.

That also includes Wenzler taking to the water on his paddle board. From his board, he explained part of the mission out on Chautauqua Lake.

"We're looking for water quality. We're taking tests," said Wenzler.

They also measure the temperature, collect samples and then sharing that knowledge across the state.

"The Finger Lakes. The Great Lakes. Everywhere from Chautauqua Lake to Lake George," he said. "That will really help us take the next step, which is what this is really all about, is starting to implement solutions."

Wenzler also partners with Leslie's group on a number of projects.

"Even people who don't really believe in climate change can see that they want a healthy lake," said Renjilian.

The Climate Change Initiative was established in 2021, and has since produced a number of lectures, video resources, roundtable discussions and other events.

The sculpture installations will remain on the grounds through October.