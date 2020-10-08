BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tractor trailer rolled over and dumped garbage onto a parking garage while on the inbound Skyway ramp Thursday.
Crews on scene say that no one was injured.
While authorities haven’t said what caused the crash, towing specialists on scene say it seems pretty clear.
"It’s a speed situation. You’re taking the ramp a little more aggressively, in most cases, not all cases. This one, that’s what its looking like now. You come off the skyway, you’re downhill the whole way. Could be a mechanical, but more likely its speed," Mike Kotak, John’s Towing safety manager, said.
Buffalo police say three vehicles and two light poles were damaged by the garbage and debris.
Charges against the driver are pending.