WEST SENECA, N.Y. — An 80-year-old man is dead after he was shoved during a fight over wearing a mask, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The DA says it happened at a bar on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca.

Donald Lewinski, 65, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Flynn says both men were regulars at the bar.

At some point a verbal confrontation happened between the two.

Flynn says the incident was caught on camera, but there is no sound on the video.

Lewinski is accused of shoving 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza, who fell to the ground and hit his head.

Flynn says he was unresponsive when he was taken to ECMC and died four days later.

"We see it everywhere, where people are confronting one another and having arguments of not wearing masks and it’s unfortunate that we have an incident now in Western New York where this escalated to where an 80-year-old man ended up passing away at the hands allegedly of a 65 year old,” said Flynn.

Lewinski was issued an appearance ticket and is due in West Seneca Town Court Tuesday.