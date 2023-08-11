ROCHESTER, N.Y. — University of Rochester researchers say it could be the next big life-saving measure for firefighters. A device that monitors heart health while firefighters are on the job.

Matters of the heart are shown in the data Dillon Dzikowicz is studying. Electrocardiogram images also show what is the matter with some hearts.

“Why is it concerning?” Dzikowicz asked. “It's concerning because there's really no pumping of blood.”

Dzikowicz is an assistant professor in nursing at the University of Rochester Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center. The heart-related data was collected from on-the-job Buffalo firefighters, as part of potentially life-saving research.

“New York actually has the highest mortality rate for firefighters, believe it or not,” he said.

Firefighters have a stressful job both mentally and physically. CDC data shows nearly half of on-duty firefighter deaths are caused by heart attack or other cardiac events.

“We really wants to understand what's happening to their health during these events,” said Dzikowicz.

A new device could be a start — a t-shirt, equipped with EKG sensors that record 22 different vital signs. The setup uses AI, which can detect heart arrhythmia within seconds, which could be the key to getting a firefighter out of a potentially life-threatening situation before they even know it’s happening.

“We really focused on quick diagnostics within just a couple of seconds because ideally, the individual is able to get out of that situation, rest and this can self-terminate,” said Dzikowicz.

The findings were recently published in the Fire Safety Journal. Additional testing involving more firefighters is in the works. Dzikowicz sees a day when the device could become part of a firefighter’s regular gear. his way of giving back. And maybe — saving lives.

“To me it's helping individuals who we rely on every day in our community,” he said. “And they're really those unsung heroes.”