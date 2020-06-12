The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo will not be able to secure millions in COVID-19 recovery funds.

The diocese's lawsuit against the federal agency that runs the loan program was dismissed on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in Rochester. Judge Wolford also refused to grant a preliminary injunction that would have forced the SBA to consider the diocese's loan request.

The diocese had applied for a $1.7 million loan through the Small Business Administration’s national Paycheck Protection Program.

Diocese attorneys argued collections from parishioners were 95 percent lower than average due to the statewide coronavirus shutdown. However, the Small Business Administration decided the diocese was negligible because it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and such a loan would be an "unacceptably high risk."

The diocese sued, claiming the move was illegal and filed an injunction that would have forced the SBA into considering the loan request.

Court documents show a judge dismissed the suit Wednesday, saying the SBA did not exceed its authority by excluding organizations in bankruptcy.

The Diocese of Rochester was also denied a $1.1 million loan as part of the same lawsuit. Its attorneys filed for bankruptcy in September.