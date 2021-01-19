RALEIGH, N.C. — It was an especially tough 2020 for Betty Campbell, a Raleigh woman, who lost her son to COVID-19 and her temporary home to a fire on New Year's Eve.

But the new year is bringing her new hope, and it's all thanks to a community of first responders going above and beyond their call of duty.

Firefighters who responded to the call that night, along with first responders who just wanted to help, pitched in to donate $4,000 to help Campbell, who has mobility issues and works two jobs.

They also partnered with AmeriGlide to purchase Campbell a new stair lift, free of charge.

“I don't think anybody realizes this but they helped me just as much as we helped her, cause I can sleep better now and it gives me a little more pride in what I do," Raleigh Fire Department Captain Dena Ali says.

John Hiester Chevrolet also pitched in to help Campbell, making her a new set of car keys for free after hers were damaged in the fire.

“It means a lot because you never know the type of people out there who is good to know, that God has people out there that are willing to help," Campbell says.